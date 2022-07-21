ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

