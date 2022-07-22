100 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,813,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Booking by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Booking stock opened at $1,829.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,982.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,185.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

