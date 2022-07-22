13,212 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.
Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLQD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.
