13,320 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,963,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,500. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.