14,163 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,307,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

