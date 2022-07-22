151,483 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after purchasing an additional 209,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,858,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,820,000 after acquiring an additional 234,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.