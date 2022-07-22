1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,704,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,286. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $22,685,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Addition Three General Partner L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

