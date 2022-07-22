1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

1st Source Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.99. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 1st Source by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

