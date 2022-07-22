1World Price Hits $0.0796 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $11,490.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1World has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

