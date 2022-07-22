3,257 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $220.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

