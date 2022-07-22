34,412 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

