3,554 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

MET opened at $61.11 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

