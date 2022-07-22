4,205 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,376,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.40 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

