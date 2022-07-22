5,250 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

