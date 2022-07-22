595 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.33. The firm has a market cap of $237.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

