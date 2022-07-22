8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 45.4% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $204,280.04 and $164,263.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

