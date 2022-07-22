9,326 Shares in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYMU. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HYMU opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

