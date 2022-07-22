a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 1,133,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,989. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth $119,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

