A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $58.95 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

