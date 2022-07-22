AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

AAR Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAR by 33.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.