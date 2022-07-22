Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,948. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

