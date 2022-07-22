Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Up to $75.36

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.36, but opened at $77.67. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $79.03, with a volume of 4,493 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

