Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $356.83.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.80. 18,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,129. The company has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.40.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

