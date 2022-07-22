ACoconut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,964.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $186,625.85 and approximately $34,964.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.