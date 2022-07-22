ACoconut Reaches One Day Volume of $29,733.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $200,970.41 and approximately $29,733.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

