Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 17,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

