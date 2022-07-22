Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 199.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

