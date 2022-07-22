Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

