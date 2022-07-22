Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,021. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.