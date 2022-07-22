Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,941. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

