Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SKYY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. 10,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,620. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.