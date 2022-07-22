Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. 10,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,620. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

