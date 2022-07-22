Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of USOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

