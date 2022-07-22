Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.69 or 0.06783324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00246188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00639784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00545557 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005833 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

