Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,210 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $127,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,622. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.28 and its 200-day moving average is $436.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

