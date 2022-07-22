Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.70. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

