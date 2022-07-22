Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 3,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 763,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 141,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

