Advisory Alpha LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Altria Group stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

