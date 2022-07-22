Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,014,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.01 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24.

