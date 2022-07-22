Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.