Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 19,995 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

