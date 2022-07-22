Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 768 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

