Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $899,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

