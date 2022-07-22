Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Trading 1.9% Higher

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.35. Approximately 19,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 698,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

