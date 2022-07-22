Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.16. Affimed shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 745,634 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

