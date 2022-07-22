Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.30

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Air China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

About Air China

(Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.