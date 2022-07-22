Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,898. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.94.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

