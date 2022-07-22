Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.15 and last traded at $106.15. Approximately 919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58.
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
