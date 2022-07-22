Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Aixtron Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.
About Aixtron
AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.
