Akroma Market Cap Achieves $9,000.91 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $9,000.91 and approximately $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.95 or 0.06802947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00108825 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.