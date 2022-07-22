Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after buying an additional 603,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 87.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,087,000 after buying an additional 434,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,193,000 after buying an additional 307,681 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

