Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Alcoa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AA traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.